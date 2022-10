MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS CONTINUE IN IOWA

PETE HILDRETH OF THE IOWA D-N-R GAVE THE NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION AN UPDATE ON RECENT MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS THIS WEEK.

HILDRETH SAYS THE NUMBER OF MOUNTAIN LIONS IN IOWA IS STILL VERY SMALL.

HE SAYS THE ANIMALS ARE CAPABLE OF MOVING LONG DISTANCES ACROSS THE STATE.

HILDRETH SAYS THE D-N-R’S GOALS ARE TO NOTIFY THE PUBLIC IN A TIMELY MANNER OF SIGHTINGS, AND PROVIDE TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE TO INDIVIDUALS AND COMMUNITIES REGARDING THE BEST AVAILABLE SCIENTIFIC INFORMATION.

HILDRETH SAYS ONE THING HE HEARS IS THAT PEOPLE ARE MORE APT TO BE KILLED BY A DOG OR STRUCK BY LIGHTNING THAN BEING ATTACKED BY A MOUNTAIN LION.

HE TOLD THE GROUP THE ADVENT OF TRAIL AND OTHER CAMERAS HAS LED TO MORE VIDEOS SHOWING THE ANIMALS, INCLUDING SEVERAL RECENTLY IN THE STATE.

