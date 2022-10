DWIER BROWN TO HAVE A CATCH FOR SC MIRACLE LEAGUE

ONE OF THE STARS OF THE ICONIC BASEBALL MOVIE “FIELD OF DREAMS” WILL BE COMING TO SIOUX CITY NEXT MONTH.

ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH, THE MIRACLE LEAGUE OF SIOUX CITY WILL WELCOME ACTOR DWIER BROWN TO A PUBLIC FUNDRAISING EVENT AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE.

THE EVENT IS TO RAISE FUNDS FOR THE “WANNA HAVE A CATCH?” CAMPAIGN THAT FOUNDER KEVIN NEGAARD, HAS BEEN HOLDING SINCE JANUARY.

DWIER BROWN, WHO PLAYED JOHN KINSELLA IN THE FILM, WILL TAKE PART IN A QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION AND ALSO HAVE A CATCH WITH ATTENDEES DURING THE EVENING.

THERE WILL BE A SHOWING OF “FIELD OF DREAMS” INSIDE THE ORPHEUM THEATRE, AND ALSO A SILENT AUCTION.

TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED AT SIOUXCITYMIRACLELEAGUE.COM