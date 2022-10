CITY GUIDANCE ON LEAF AND GRASS DISPOSAL

FALL HAS ARRIVED AND SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS REMIND RESIDENTS NOT TO DISPOSE OF LEAVES AND GRASS CLIPPINGS IN STREETS, DITCHES, OR OTHER PLACES WHERE THEY MAY END UP IN THE SEWER SYSTEM.

PUTTING GRASS CLIPPINGS AND LEAVES IN THE STREET CAN RESULT IN BLOCKED STORM SEWERS WHICH CAUSE LOCAL FLOODING AND A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON WATER QUALITY.

IT IS ALSO A VIOLATION OF CITY CODE.

HOMEOWNERS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR PROPER DISPOSAL THROUGH THEIR RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE CONTAINERS OR YARD WASTE BAGS

CITY RESIDENTS MAY ALSO DRIVE THEM TO THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER FOR DISPOSAL FREE OF CHARGE.

THERE IS A FEE FOR COMMERCIAL LAWN BUSINESSES TO DISPOSE OF LEAVES AND GRASS THERE.