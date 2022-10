POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M BURGLARY ATTEMPT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF AN A-T-M MACHINE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING.

POLICE SAY SOMEONE PRIED OPEN THE MACHINE LOCATED AT TELCO TRIAD CREDIT UNION LOCATED AT 5500 MILITARY ROAD AROUND 5:40 A.M.

THE THIEF FAILED TO GAIN ACCESS TO THE CASH BOXES INSIDE THE MACHINE AND LEFT WITHOUT ANY MONEY.

A PASSERBY ALERTED POLICE TO THE CRIME.

POLICE LOCATED AN F-250 TRUCK THAT HAD BEEN STOLEN FROM A RIVERSIDE DEALERSHIP AND WAS LIKELY USED IN THE CRIME.

THIS IS THE 4TH ATTEMPT TO STEAL CASH FROM AN A-T-M IN SIOUX CITY IN 16 MONTHS AND A STOLEN F-250 TRUCK HAS USUALLY BEEN USED IN THE CRIMES.

Photos courtesy CBS-14