NORFOLK ROBBERY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A STRONG ARM ROBBERY OF A BUSINESS IN THAT CITY.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:15 A.M. WEDNESDAY AT A BUSINESS IN THE 100 BLOCK OF NORFOLK AVENUE WHEN THE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BUSINESS, TOOK MONEY OUT OF THE CASH REGISTER AND ATTEMPTED TO LEAVE.

THE VICTIM WENT AFTER THE SUSPECT AND GOT INTO A PHYSICAL STRUGGLE.

POLICE SAY THE VICTIM WAS ABLE TO GET SOME OF THE MONEY BACK BEFORE THE SUSPECT FLED.

SHORTLY BEFORE NOON, POLICE FOUND THE SUSPECT AND TOOK 54-YEAR-OLD ROBERT EDWARDS INTO CUSTODY.

EDWARDS WAS BOOKED ON A ROBBERY CHARGE AND TAKEN TO THE MADISON COUNTY JAIL.