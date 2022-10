NEBRASKA DEBUTS NEW HUMAN TRAFFICKING HOTLINE

THERE’S A NEW HOTLINE IN NEBRASKA FOR THE PUBLIC TO REPORT SUSPECTED SEX TRAFFICKING OR LABOR TRAFFICKING.

NEBRASKA ATTORNEY GENERAL DOUG PETERSON AND THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAY THE NEBRASKA HUMAN TRAFFICKING HOTLINE CAN BE REACHED 24 HOURS PER DAY AT 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665).

TIPS CAN BE MADE ANONYMOUSLY AND GO DIRECTLY TO THE NEBRASKA INFORMATION ANALYSIS CENTER, A DIVISION OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL.

THOSE SEEKING VICTIM SERVICES ARE STILL URGED TO CALL THE NATIONAL HUMAN TRAFFICKING HOTLINE AT 888-373-7888.