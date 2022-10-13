Mustangs top GPAC 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside University totaled 119 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2022-23 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Championship. The Mustangs tallied 10 of the possible 12 first-place votes while Dakota Wesleyan was picked second with 99 points and one first place-vote. Dordt was tabbed third with 98 points and one first-place vote. Northwestern and Concordia round out the top five respectively

Last year Morningside won the regular season title in the GPAC, going 20-2 in conference play. Dakota Wesleyan won the GPAC tournament title. Dordt, finished the season as the NAIA Runner-up, falling to Thomas More of Kentucky in the title game. Five teams from the GPAC were ranked or received votes in the final NAIA poll last season.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2022-23 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

Place Team Points 1st Place Votes

1 MORNINGSIDE 119 10

2 DAKOTA WESLEYAN 99 1

3 DORDT 98 1

4 NORTHWESTERN 97

5 CONCORDIA 83

6 BRIAR CLIFF 79

7 JAMESTOWN 61

8 HASTINGS 50

9 DOANE 37

10 COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY 34

11 MIDLAND 24

12 MOUNT MARTY 11

