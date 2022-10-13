Home Sports JB's Sports Blog Mustangs top GPAC 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside University totaled 119 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2022-23 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Championship.  The Mustangs tallied 10 of the possible 12 first-place votes while Dakota Wesleyan was picked second with 99 points and one first place-vote.  Dordt was tabbed third with 98 points and one first-place vote. Northwestern and Concordia round out the top five respectively

Last year Morningside won the regular season title in the GPAC, going 20-2 in conference play. Dakota Wesleyan won the GPAC tournament title. Dordt, finished the season as the NAIA Runner-up, falling to Thomas More of Kentucky in the title game. Five teams from the GPAC were ranked or received votes in the final NAIA poll last season.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2022-23 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

Place  Team                                           Points          1st Place Votes

1          MORNINGSIDE                           119               10

2          DAKOTA WESLEYAN                 99                 1

3          DORDT                                        98                 1

4          NORTHWESTERN                      97

5          CONCORDIA                               83

6          BRIAR CLIFF                               79

7          JAMESTOWN                              61

8          HASTINGS                                   50

9          DOANE                                        37

10        COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY       34

11        MIDLAND                                     24

12        MOUNT MARTY                          11

For complete GPAC Women’s Basketball Schedule go to:

http://www.gpacsports.com/schedule/0/5.php

