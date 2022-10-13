Jimmies the favorite in 2022-23 GPAC Men’s Hoops Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The University of Jamestown totaled 93 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2022-23 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship. The Jimmies tallied six first-place votes. Briar Cliff, with 87 points and the four first-place votes, is picked second. Northwestern was third in the balloting with 79 points and one first-place votes. Northwestern and Dakota Wesleyan round out the top five respectively.

Briar Cliff and Concordia were co-champions of the regular season last year in the GPAC with a record of 15-5 in conference play. Concordia claimed the tournament title with a win over Jamestown, who returns the GPAC Player of the Year in Mason Walters. The Bulldogs finished the season ranked 23rd in the NAIA while Briar Cliff received votes in the final poll.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2022-23 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

Place School Points 1st Place Votes

1 JAMESTOWN 93 6

2 BRIAR CLIFF 87 4

3 NORTHWESTERN 79 1

4 CONCORDIA 77

5 DORDT 71

6 MORNINGSIDE 54

7 DOANE 48

8 DAKOTA WESLEYAN 37

9 MIDLAND 28

10 HASTINGS 16

11 MOUNT MARTY 15

For complete GPAC Men’s Basketball Schedule go to:

http://www.gpacsports.com/schedule/0/4.php