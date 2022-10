IOWA SUPREME COURT TO HEAR WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS REGARDING A WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON, IOWA ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25TH AT 7 P.M.

THE COURT WILL HEAR ATTORNEYS ARGUE IN THE CASE:OF THE STATE OF IOWA VERSUS FETHE FESHAYE BARAKI FROM WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

THE CASE INVOLVES THE DEFENDANT’S MOTION TO SUPPRESS THE RESULTS OF A DATAMASTER BREATH TEST.

THE DISTRICT COURT HELD THAT THE DEFENDANT DID NOT UNDERSTAND THE IMPLIED CONSENT ADVISORY AND THUS COULD NOT GIVE VALID CONSENT TO TAKE THE TEST.

THE PROCEEDING WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE DONNA REED THEATER AT 1305 BROADWAY AND THE ORAL ARGUMENTS ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

A PUBLIC RECEPTION WITH THE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES IN THE THEATER LOBBY WILL FOLLOW THE ORAL ARGUMENTS.