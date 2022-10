HOUSE OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIM HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED

THE HOUSE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA OF ONE OF THE VICTIMS WHO DIED OF GUNSHOT WOUNDS ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED.

53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING WAS ALLEGEDLY SHOT TO DEATH AND THEN HER HOME SET ON FIRE BY THE SUSPECT, 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES.

THE HOUSE AT 209 ELM STREET WAS SEVERELY DAMAGED BY THE FIRE AND HAS BEEN TORN DOWN.

A SPOKESMAN FOR THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THEY WERE AWARE THE HOUSE WAS TO BE DEMOLISHED, AND IT WILL HAVE NO BEARING IN THE CASE AGAINST JONES, WHO IS

CHARGED WITH FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE HOMICIDE, TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND FOUR COUNTS OF USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY IN THE DEATHS OF EBELING AND THREE OTHER PEOPLE WHO LIVED NEARBY AT 503 ELM.

THAT HOME, OCCUPIED BY 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD WAS ALSO SET AFIRE.

THE PATROL SAYS JASON JONES REMAINS HOSPITALIZED, RECOVERING FROM BURN INJURIES HE SUSTAINED IN THE FIRES.