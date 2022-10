GAS PRICES ON THE RISE AGAIN

YOU’VE PROBABLY ALREADY SEEN THIS AT THE PUMP, TRIPLE A SAYS GAS PRICES IN IOWA ARE ABOUT 30 CENTS A GALLON HIGHER THAN A MONTH AGO.

MEREDITH MITTS IS A SPOKESWOMAN FOR TRIPLE A IOWA.

MITTS SAYS GAS PRICES IN THE WEEKS AHEAD ARE EXPECTED TO RISE BECAUSE OF HOLIDAY TRAVEL AND WEATHER MAY BE ANOTHER FACTOR.

COUNCIL BLUFFS IS WHERE GAS IS SELLING FOR THE LOWEST PRICE — THREE-59 A GALLON, AMES HAS THE HIGHEST PRICE AT THREE-84 A GALLON.

DIESEL FUELS PRICES ARE AVERAGING ABOVE FIVE DOLLARS A GALLON IN IOWA. THAT’S ABOUT 38 CENTS MORE THAN A WEEK AGO.

Radio Iowa