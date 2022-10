TWO CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS MOVED TO NEW LOCATIONS

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RE-POSITIONED TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS TO NEW LOCATIONS.

ONE IS NOW LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVENUE, AND THE SECOND ONE IS AT THE 3400 BLOCK OF MILITARY ROAD.

BOTH ARE UP AND RUNNING AND SIGNS ARE POSTED SAYING THE STREETS ARE PHOTO ENFORCED.

DRIVERS NEED TO BE AWARE OF SPEED LIMITS AROUND THOSE LOCATIONS..