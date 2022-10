BROCK FARMLAND AUCTION SETS NEW PRICE RECORD

A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET.

AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:

BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55 ACRES:

THE VETERAN AUCTIONEER SAYS THERE WAS SPIRITED BIDDING FOR THE LAND:

BROCK SAYS PRICES FOR LAND IN THAT AREA OF PLYMOUTH COUNTY REMAIN STRONG:

HE SAYS THE COMPETITIVE BIDDING GIVES EVERYONE A SENSE OF FAIRNESS, AND THE FARM BROUGHT WHAT THE MARKET WAS WILLING TO PAY.