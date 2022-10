WINNEBAGO TRIBE AWARDED $35.2 MILLION INTERNET GRANT

THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA HAS RECEIVED OVER $35.2 MILLION DOLLARS IN A GRANT FROM THE U.S.DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE FROM THE “INTERNET FOR ALL” INITIATIVE.

THE GRANT WAS ANNOUNCED AT AN EVENT AT THE HO-CHUNK VILLAGE, WINNEBAGO STATUE GARDEN ALONGSIDE TRIBAL LEADERS TUESDAY.

THE GRANT WILL EXPAND HIGH-SPEED INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE DEPLOYMENT PROJECTS THROUGH THE TRIBAL BROADBAND CONNECTIVITY PROGRAM.

THE PROJECTS WILL CONNECT OVER 600 HOMES WITH HIGH-SPEED INTERNET.

THE AWARD WAS ONE OF 23 NEW GRANTS ANNOUNCED TODAY TOTALING MORE THAN $601.6 MILLION DOLLARS TO TRIBAL ENTITIES.

Photo provided