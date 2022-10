TYSON C-E-O MEETS WITH DAKOTA DUNES EMPLOYEES

TYSON C-E-O DONNIE KING WAS IN DAKOTA DUNES TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

THE COMPANY SAYS KING CAME TO SOUTH DAKOTA TO ADDRESS TEAM MEMBERS AT THAT FACILITY.

THOSE ARE WORKERS WHO WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE COMPANY’S DECISION TO CLOSE THE DUNES CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS, AND WHO MUST DECIDE IF THEY WILL MOVE TO SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS TO WORK AT THE COMPANY’S MAIN HEADQUARTERS OR LEAVE TYSON.

A TYSON STATEMENT SAYS THAT DETAILS OF WHAT KING TOLD THE EMPLOYEES AT A 1:30 P.M. MEETING WOULD NOT BE RELEASED.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT AND CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN CONFIRMED TO KSCJ NEWS THAT THEY WERE NOT GIVEN ACCESS TO SPEAK WITH KING EITHER.

SCOTT SAID AT THE END OF MONDAY NIGHT’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING THAT HE HOPED THE TRI-STATE GOVERNORS WOULD TRY TO INTERVENE IN TYSON’S DECISION:

SCOTT TYSON1 OC…LOSE THOSE JOBS. :31

NEWS MEDIA WERE NOT ALLOWED ACCESS TO THE C-E-O AT TYSON EITHER.