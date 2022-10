NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY IN MADISON COUNTY, CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT LATE MONDAY NIGHT.

36-YEAR-OLD WAYNE HACKEL WAS ARRESTED BY NORFOLK POLICE IN THE 600 BLOCK OF MICHIGAN AVENUE. AROUND 10:45 P.M.

POLICE SAY WHEN THEY ARRIVED, HACKEL MADE STATEMENTS ABOUT ATTEMPTING TO KILL HIS GIRLFRIEND.

WHILE OFFICERS WERE AT THAT ADDRESS, THE FEMALE VICTIM SHOWED UP AT THE POLICE STATION AND SAID SHE HAD ESCAPED AFTER HACKEL BROKE INTO HER HOUSE THROUGH A WINDOW, ASSAULTED, AND STRANGLED HER.

SHE SAYS HACKEL HAD A PAIR OF SCISSORS AND SAID HE WAS GOING TO KILL HER.

INVESTIGATORS SAY HACKEL MADE STATEMENTS TO THEM ABOUT HIS INTENT TO KILL THE VICTIM.

HACKEL WAS BOOKED INTO THE NORFOLK CITY JAIL FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER,USE OF A WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY, STRANGULATION, TERRORISTIC THREATS, BURGLARY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

HACKEL WAS LATER TRANSPORTED TO THE MADISON CO. JAIL.