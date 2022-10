BOMGAARS ACQUIRES 73 STORES IN 7 STATES

OFFICIALS WITH BOMGAARS HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THE SIOUX CITY BASED COMPANY HASACQURED 73 STORES FROM ORSCHELN FARM AND HOME.

THE TRANSACTION IS PART OF A LARGER INDUSTRY MEGA-DEAL AND WILL MAKE BOMGAARS THE SECOND LARGEST FARM AND RANCH RETAILER IN THE NATION BASED ON TOTAL STORES.

AFTER REVIEWING THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION FOR OVER A YEAR, TUESDAY, THE FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION ANNOUNCED THE APPROVAL OF BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE-BASED TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY’S BID TO ACQUIRE ORSCHELN FARM AND HOME OF MOBERLY, MISSOURI.

AS A CONDITION OF MITIGATING ANTI-TRUST CONCERNS, 73 OF THE ORSCHELN LOCATIONS WERE REQUIRED TO BE PURCHASED BY A THIRD-PARTY TO THE DEAL AND BOMGAARS BECAME THE IDEAL CANDIDATE TO COMPLETE THIS TRANSACTION.

AN ADDITIONAL BUYER PURCHASED 12 OTHER ORSCHELN LOCATIONS.

CEO TORREY WINGERT SAYS BOMGAARS WILL ACQUIRE 73 STORES IN SEVEN STATES, AND EXPERIENCE AN UNPRECEDENTED LEVEL OF GROWTH FOR THEIR CUSTOMERS, COMMUNITY, AND COMPANY,.

THE 73 NEW STORES WILL BRING THEIR TOTAL NUMBER OF LOCATIONS TO 180 IN 15 STATES THROUGHOUT THE CENTRAL UNITED STATES, WHILE ADDING 1,400 NEW EMPLOYEES.

BOMGAARS WILL ACQUIRE ORSCHELN’S 330,000 SQUARE FOOT DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN MOBERLY,MISSOURI IN OCTOBER OR NOVEMBER OF 2023.