LOCAL CANDIDATE FORUMS TO BE HELD AT W-I-T

SIOUX CITY’S LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS WILL HOST A PAIR OF CANDIDATE FORUMS TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY EVENING AT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

STATE CANDIATES WILL TAKE QUESTIONS TUESDAY EVENING WITH IOWA SENATE DISTRICT ONE CANDIDATES JACKIE SMITH AND ROCKY DEWITT .AND IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT TWO OPPONENTS STEVE HANSEN AND ROBERT HENDERSON ANSWERING QUESTIONS FROM A PANEL AND MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC.

ON WEDNESDAY, IT WILL BE WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR DISTRICT TWO CANDIDATES DANIEL BITTINGER AND JEREMY DUMKRIEGER AND COUNTY ATTORNEY CANDIATES PATRICK JENNINGS AND JAMES LOOMIS TAKING QUESTIONS.

THE CANDIDATE FORUMS BEGIN AT 7:00 PM EACH NIGHT IN THE WESTERN IOWA TECH CAMPUS TV STUDIOS.

A PANEL COMPRISED OF LEAGUE MEMBERS, LOCAL MEDIA AND W-I-T JOURNALISM STUDENTS WILL BE ASKING THE QUESTIONS.

THE FORUMS WILL BE BROADCAST ON THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS FASCEBOOK PAGE, WIT TV’S YOU TUBE CHANNEL AND KCAU-TV’S WEBSITE.