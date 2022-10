LIHEAP HOME HEATING ASSISTANCE SIGN UP IS UNDERWAY

FRIDAY NIGHT’S FREEZE WARNING MEANS THE ONSET OF COLD WEATHER IS HERE, WHICH MEANS FURNACES ARE BEING TURNED ON, LEADING TO HIGHER UTILITY BILLS.

JEAN LOGAN, DIRECTOR OF THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND, SAYS THERE’S FINANCIAL HELP AVAILABLE TO THE ELDERLY OR DISABLED TO APPLY FOR THROUGH THE LIHEAP PROGRAM:

LIHEAP3 OC……..DISABLED. :23

PEOPLE OF ANY AGE WITH DISABILITIES ARE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY FOR LIHEAP ASSISTANCE.

LOGAN SAYS HER STAFF HAS ALREADY STARTED RECEIVING APPLICATIONS:

LIHEAP4 OC……..TO 4:30. :26

THERE ARE SOME INCOME GUIDELINES FOR THOSE APPLYING FOR THE ASSISTANCE FOR LIHEAP AND ANOTHER PROGRAM:

LIHEAP5 OC….$27,000 :25

THE LIHEAP GRANT COVERS ONLY A PORTION OF YOUR UTILITY BILL. YOU ARE STILL RESPONSIBLE TO MAKE A MONTHLY PAYMENT TO KEEP UP WITH THE BILL.

IN NOVEMBER, ALL OTHER RESIDENTS BECOME ELIGIBLE TO APPLY.

YOU MAY FIND OUT MORE ONLINE AT CAASIOUXLAND DOT ORG.