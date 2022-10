EARLY VOTING BEGINS NEXT WEDS. IN IOWA GENERAL ELECTION

EARLY VOTING BEGINS NEXT WEDNESDAY, OCTIBER 19TH IN IOWA FOR THE UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTION.

IT’S THE FIRST GENERAL ELECTION SINCE REDISTRICTING TOOK PLACE.

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS REGISTERED VOTERS IN THE COUNTY WILL RECEIVE A NOTICE SOON ABOUT WHERE TO VOTE:

GILL IS CONCERNED ABOUT ABSENTEE VOTING, AS HE HAS HAD ONLY 3500 REQUESTS SO FAR, WHERE AS IN THE 2018 MID-TERM, 16,000 PEOPLE VOTED ABSENTEE IN THE COUNTY OUT OF 36,000 TOTAL VOTES CAST.

THE NUMBER OF EARLY VOTING DAYS HAS BEEN CUT 9 MORE DAYS TO 20 FROM WHAT IT WAS TWO YEARS AGO:

IF YOU HAVE REQUESTED AN ABSENTEE BALLOT, THEY WILL BE MAILED OUT ON OCTOBER 19TH.

GILL WILL HAVE EARLY VOTING CENTERS OPEN STARTING NEXT WEDNESDAY, WITH THE MAIN ONE AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY EVENT CENTER AT 401 GORDON DRIVE:

THE COURTHOUSE HOURS ARE FROM 8 A.M. UNTIL 4:30 P.M. PLUS SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5TH FROM 8 TO 5.

THERE WILL BE THREE OTHER LOCATIONS OPEN FOR WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS FOR ONE OR TWO DAYS OF EARLY VOTING.

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY WILL HAVE EARLY VOTING ON OCTOBER 20TH FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M. IN THE YOCKEY ROOM OF THE OLSON STUDENT CENTER.

WESTERN IOWA TECH WILL HAVE TWO DAYS, OCTOBER 25TH AND 26TH, IN THE CAFETERIA AREA FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M.

USE PARKING LOT 5, ENTRANCE 15 OR THE ACCESSIBLE ENTRANCE OFF OF PARKING LOT 4, ENTRANCE 14.

CARPENTERS LOCAL 948 WILL HOST EARLY VOTING FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M. ON NOVEMBER 5TH AT THEIR UNION HALL LOCATED AT 2200 WEST 19TH STREET.