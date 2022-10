Scott Named C.I.F.L. Commissioner

THE CHAMPIONS INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE HAS APPOINTED BOB SCOTT AS THE NEW LEAGUE COMMISSIONER.

SCOTT, THE MAYOR OF SIOUX CITY, WAS THE FOUNDER AND OWNER OF THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS FOR TWENTY YEARS BEFORE SELLING THE TEAM PRIOR TO THE 2021 SEASON.

HE WAS PREVIOUSLY INVOLVED IN SEVERAL LEAGUES AND WAS AN INTEGRAL PART OF FORMING THE C.I.F.

SCOTT ALSO CONTINUES TO MANAGE HIS LONG-TIME INCOME TAX AND ACCOUNTING COMPANY, R.E. SCOTT, AS WELL AS SEVERAL OTHER LOCAL BUSINESSES.

AS C.I.F. COMMISSIONER, HE WILL PURSUE LEAGUE EXPANSION, GOVERN AND ENSURE TEAM COMPLIANCE, AND OVERSEE LEAGUE OPERATIONS.

SCOTT WAS ELECTED TO THE POSITION BY THE MEMBER TEAMS WHEN THE FORMER COMMISSIONER NEEDED TO STEP BACK FOR PERSONAL REASONS.