RICKETTS MAY OR MAY NOT APPOINT NEBRASKA’S NEXT U.S. SENATOR

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS ANSWERING SPECULATION REGARDING WHAT HE WILL DO ABOUT THE UPCOMING VACANCY LEFT BY U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE’S LIKELY RESIGNATION IN DECEMBER TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

RICKETTS TERM AS GOVERNOR IS EXPIRING DUE TO TERM LIMITS, AND THE GOVERNOR BY STATE LAW WILL APPOINT A SUCCESSOR TO FINISH SASSE’S SENATE TERM.

RICKETTS ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING IF HE CHOOSES TO PURSUE THE APPOINTMENT, HE WILL LEAVE THE APPOINTMENT DECISION TO THE NEXT GOVERNOR AND WILL FOLLOW THE PROCESS ESTABLISHED FOR ALL INTERESTED CANDIDATES.

RICKETTS ADDED THAT IT IS THE HONOR OF A LIFETIME TO SERVE AS THE GOVERNOR OF NEBRASKA AND IT WILL REMAIN HIS NUMBER ONE FOCUS FOR THE REMAINDER OF HIS TERM.