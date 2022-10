PUBLIC SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT MEETINGS SCHEDULED

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL HOLD THREE PUBLIC MEETINGS THIS WEEK AT THE CITY’S PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOLS TO RECEIVE INPUT ON THE PROCESS TO CHOOSE THE NEXT PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT’S SUPERINTENDENT.

THE FIRST COMMUNITY MEETING IS TUESDAY EVENING AT 6 P.M. AT EAST HIGH SCHOOL.

THE SECOND MEETING WILL BE THURSDAY AT 6.P.M. AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL AND THE THIRD MEETING SATURDAY MORNING AT 10:30 A.M. AT NORTH HIGH.

GR RECRUITING STAFF WILL BE PRESENT AT THOSE MEETING TO TAKE THE PUBLIC’S INPUT ON THE QUALITIES MOST IMPORTANT IN THE NEXT LEADER OF THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.