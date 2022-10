MORE STREET WORK BEGINS MONDAY IN SIOUX CITY

THERE’S ANOTHER STREET CLOSING STARTING THIS (MONDAY) MORNING IN SIOUX CITY JUST NORTH OF DOWNTOWN.

JACKSON STREET WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN 11TH STREET AND 12TH STREET FOR UTILITY REPAIRS.

THIS CLOSURE IS ANTICIPATED TO LAST THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON, OCTOBER 14TH.

ACCESS TO DRIVEWAYS WILL BE MAINTAINED AND A DETOUR USING 12TH STREET, JONES STREET, AND 11TH STREET WILL BE AVAILABLE.

A TEMPORARY LANE CLOSURE ON THE WESTBOUND SIDE OF THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT IN SIOUX CITY WILL BEGIN ON MONDAY.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS A BRIDGE REPAIR PROJECT ON THE VIADUCT WILL REQUIRE THE TEMPORARY LANE CLOSURE.

THE PROJECT WORK IS EXPECTED TO RUN FROM MONDAY THROUGH DECEMBER 2ND, WEATHER PERMITTING, ACCORDING TO THE D-O-T’S DISTRICT 3 OFFICE.

JASPER CONSTRUCTION SERVICES OF NEWTON WAS AWARDED THE $445,354 REPAIR PROJECT.