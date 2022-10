FIRE PREVENTION WEEK BEGINS

SUNDAY MARKS THE START OF THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF NATIONAL FIRE PREVENTION WEEK AND SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WILL HOST AN OPEN HOUSE AT EACH OF ITS SEVEN NEIGHBORHOOD FIRE STATIONS ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON FROM 1PM UNTIL 3PM.

THOSE ATTENDING MAY MEET WITH FIREFIGHTERS, TOUR THEIR STATION AND LEARN SOME FIRE SAFETY TIPS.

THIS YEAR’S THEME IS “FIRE WON’T WAIT. PLAN YOUR ESCAPE.”

A FIRE WILL QUICKLY SPREAD THROUGH YOUR HOME AND YOU MAY HAVE AS LITTLE AS TWO MINUTES TO SAFELY ESCAPE FROM THE TIME A SMOKE ALARM SOUNDS.

SMOKE ALARMS SHOULD BE INSTALLED INSIDE EVERY SLEEPING ROOM AND ON EVERY LEVEL OF YOUR HOME.

YOU SHOULD PRACTICE A HOME FIRE DRILL AT LEAST TWICE A YEAR WITH EVERYONE IN THE HOUSEHOLD.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE OFFERS A FREE HOME FIRE AND SAFETY GUIDE, A FREE HOME SURVEY BY FIRE PERSONNEL AND FREE SMOKE ALARM INSTALLATION.