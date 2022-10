FEENSTRA DISAPPOINTED BY TYSON DECISION

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAS ADDED HIS VOICE TO THOSE UNHAPPY WITH TYSON FOOD’S DECISION TO SHUT DOWN THEIR DAKOTA DUNES OPERATION AND RELOCATE THOSE WORKER’S JOBS TO ARKANSAS.

FEENSTRA ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING HE IS DISHEARTENED AND DISAPPOINTED THAT TYSON MADE THE ABRUPT AND UNEXPECTED DECISION.

FEENSTRA SAYS HE IS FOCUSED ON THE WELL-BEING AND SECURITY OF OUR FAMILIES AND COMMUNITIES, AND THIS DECISION IS ABSOLUTELY CONTRARY TO THE VALUES HE SHARES WITH THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY.

THE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN SAYS TYSON’S DECISION REPRESENTS A COMPLETE DISREGARD FOR THE EMPLOYEES AND FAMILIES WHO HAVE BEEN LOYAL TO TYSON FOR MORE THAN TWO DECADES.

HE URGES TYSON TO CONTEMPLATE THE DEVASTATING IMPACT OF THIS DECISION AND RECONSIDER KEEPING THEIR DAKOTA DUNES OFFICE OPEN AND OPERATIONAL.