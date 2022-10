UNITYPOINT ST.LUKE’S CELEBRATES REMODELED PEDIATRICS UNIT

UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL CELEBRATED A RENOVATION OF THEIR PEDIATRICS UNIT WITH A RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY.

KARI WINKLEPLECK IS THE PRESIDENT OF ST. LUKE’S FOUNDATION AND SAYS FUNDING WAS RECEIVED FOR THE REMODEL IN 2019, BUT COVID DELAYED THE PROJECT UNTIL THIS YEAR:

WINKLEPLECK SAYS THE PEDIATRICS UNIT RECEIVED A FLOOR TO CEILING MAKEOVER DURING THE PAST FEW MONTHS:

SOME OF THE ART PIECES WILL BE INTERACTIVE ALLOWING THE CHILDREN RECEIVING CARE TO HAVE A HANDS ON PLAY EXPERIENCE.

ST.LUKE’S SERVED OVER 19,000 CHILDREN IN THEIR PEDIATRICS UNIT LAST YEAR.

THE HOSPITAL STAFF AND DOCTORS ALSO DELIVERED OVER 2000 BABIES.