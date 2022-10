OVER 20 EVENTS SET FOR CITY FALL FEST THIS WEEKEND

FALL FEST TAKES PLACE IN SIOUX CITY WITH A VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.

MANY FALL-THEMED EVENTS ARE PLANNED, INCLUDING PUMPKIN DECORATING, MASK MAKING, HAUNTED HOUSES, HAYRACK RIDES, GAMES, SCAVENGER HUNTS, FALL TREATS AND COSTUME CONTESTS.

THERE ARE AT LEAST 20 ORGANIZATIONS HOSTING ACTIVITIES, INCLUDING A FREE EVENT SUNDAY AT CONE PARK FROM 11 A.M. UNTIL 3 P.M WITH BOUNCE HOUSES, PUMPKIN PAINTING, HAYRACK RIDES, TUBING, MUSIC AND A COSTUME CONTEST.

FOR A COMPLETE LIST, GO ON LINE TO EXPLORE SIOUXCITY DOT ORG AND CLICK ON THE FALL FEST GRAPHIC.