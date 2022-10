KNAPP SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

A MERRILL, IOWA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR THE SHOOTING DEATH OF HIS STEPSON IN MAY OF 2020.

84-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP WAS SENTENCED FRIDAY AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY IN SEPTEMBER OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN JUZEK .

A 10-YEAR TERM FOR WILLFUL INJURY IN JUZEK’S DEATH WILL BE SERVED CONCURRENT TO THE LIFE SENTENCE.

JUDGE JAMES DAANE ALSO SENTENCED KNAPP TO AN ADDITIONAL FIVE YEARS, CONSECUTIVE TO THE LIFE TERM, FOR A COMBINED TWO COUNTS OF DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT AND ONE COUNT OF WILLFUL INJURY FOR THE ASSAULT OF HIS WIFE, DARLENE KNAPP.

KNAPP DECLINED TO SPEAK AT HIS SENTENCING.