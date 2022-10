JUDGE RULES IN FAVOR OF MOVILLE COUPLE IN PIPELINE SURVEY DISPUTE

A JUDGE HAS RULED IN FAVOR OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY COUPLE WHO REFUSED TO ALLOW SURVEY TEAMS FOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY’S NAVIGATOR PIPELINE ONTO THEIR PROPERTY.

NAVIGATOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY SUED WILLIAM AND VICKI HULSE OF MOVILLE, ACCUSING THE COUPLE OF VIOLATING A STATE LAW THAT ALLOWS ITS AGENTS ACCESS TO LAND ALONG ITS PROPOSED PIPELINE ROUTE.

THE HULSES FILED A COUNTER CLAIM, ARGUING THE LAW IS AN UNCONSTITUTIONAL TAKING OF PRIVATE LAND.

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE ROGER SAILER ISSUED A 15 PAGE RULING WHICH DENIED NAVIGATORS’ REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY INJUNCTION TO SURVEY THE PROPERTY.

THAT PREVENTS NAVIGATOR FROM ACCESS TO HULSE’S PROPERTY WITHOUT EXPRESS PERMISSION BY THE COUPLE.

THE NEXT STEP WOULD BE FOR A TRIAL TO TAKE PLACE TO SETTLE THE PETITION AND COUNTERCLAIMS OF THE CASE.