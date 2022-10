THUNE SAYS FOREIGN OIL DEPENDENCE IS HURTING AMERICA’S SECURITY

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S DECISION TO TURN TO VENEZUELA FOR HELP IN INCRESING THE OIL SUPPLY SHOWS HOSTILITY TO AMERICAN-MADE ENERGY:

THUNE, WHO SERVES AS THE GOP WHIP IN THE SENATE, SAYS THE PRESIDENT HAS BEEN WILLING TO SACRIFICE OUR NATIONAL SECURITY, ECONOMIC SECURITY, AND ENERGY SECURITY FOR POLITICAL GAIN:

THUNE SAYS WE HAVE NOW A DEPENDENCE UPON FOREIGN SOURCES, INCLUDING DICTATORS LIKE VENEZUELA AND IN PLACES IN THE MIDDLE EAST:

THUNE MADE HIS COMMENTS ON FOX AND FRIENDS.