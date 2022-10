PATE TO HOLD PUBLIC TESTING OF IOWA VOTING MACHINES

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE IS TRAVELING FROM COUNTY TO COUNTY TO HOLD PUBLIC VIEWINGS OF THE TESTING THAT’S DONE ON VOTING MACHINES.

PATE SAYS THEY WANT TO BE SURE EVERYONE KNOWS HOW THE PROCESS WORKS:

TESTING GOES ON FOR MANY WEEKS AHEAD OF THE ELECTION.

PATE ALSO SAYS THEY’RE TESTING DIFFERENT KINDS OF BALLOTS, BECAUSE EACH PRECINCT MIGHT HAVE A DIFFERENT BALLOT FOR THE DIFFERENT OFFICES THAT ARE UP FOR ELECTION:

THE MACHINES ARE CLEAN WHEN VOTING BEGINS ON ELECTION DAY:

THE VOTING MACHINES ARE NOT CONNECTED TO THE INTERNET DURING VOTING, ONLY AFTERWARDS WHEN THE RESULTS ARE UPLOADED FROM PRECINCTS TO EACH COUNTY’S ELECTION OFFICE.

SECRETARY PATE WILL BE IN SIOUX CITY ON OCTOBER 28TH AT 9 A,M. TO WATCH THE WOODBURY COUNTY MACHINE TESTING.