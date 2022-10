NOEM DISAPPOINTED BY TYSON DAKOTA DUNES DECISION

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS RELEASED A STATEMENT ABOUT TYSON FOODS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE ITS DAKOTA DUNES HEADQUARTERS.

NOEM SAYS THEY ARE DISAPPOINTED TO LEARN ABOUT THIS NEWS WEDNESDAY, BUT WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH TYSON ON THE JOBS THAT REMAIN IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA IS THE BEST STATE IN AMERICA TO DO BUSINESS; AND THEY ARE WORKING WITH COMPANIES EVERY DAY TO BUILD AND GROW IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

SHE SAYS THEY WILL CONTINUE WORKING WITH COMPANIES LIKE TYSON TO ENSURE THAT OUR NATION’S FOOD SUPPLY IS STABLE AND DIVERSIFIED.