MUCKEY NAMED DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL OF IOWA NATIONAL GUARD

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS OFFICIALLY APPOINTED COLONEL MARK MUCKEY AS DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL FOR THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD.

MUCKEY IS A SIOUX CITY NATIVE AND PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS COMMANDER OF THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD UNIT HERE IN TOWN.

IT WAS FIRST ANNOUNCED BACK ON APRIL 28TH THAT HE WAS BEING PROMOTED TO BRIGADIER GENERAL

MUCKEY JOINED THE MILITARY IN 1984 THROUGH THE ACADEMY OF MILITARY SCIENCE. AND IS A COMMAND PILOT WITH MORE THAN 4,000 FLYING HOURS PRIMARILY IN THE C-130H HERCULES AND KC-135R STRATOTANKER.

MUCKEY REPLACES BRIGADIER GENERAL SHAWN FORD WHO RETIRED IN EARLY AUGUST.