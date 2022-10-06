Iowa’s Kris Murray Voted Preseason All-Big Ten

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball junior forward Kris Murray has been named to the 2022-23 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. The announcement was made on Thursday by the Big Ten Conference.

It marks the fourth straight season that one or more Hawkeyes have been selected to the preseason list, voted upon by a selected panel of media. Joe Wieskamp was selected in 2019 and 2020, Luka Garza was tabbed the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year in 2020, while Kris’ twin brother Keegan Murray was recognized in 2021.

Kris Murray was Iowa’s leading scorer (9.7) and rebounder (4.3) off the bench last season. He improved his scoring average by 9.1 points and rebounding average by 3.7 per outing. The native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was second on the team in 3-point percentage (.397), blocks per game (0.9) and field goals made (124), third in offensive (1.6) and defensive (2.7) rebounds per contest, and fourth in steals (0.8) per game. His 31 blocks and 43 triples rank seventh and eighth, respectively, by a Hawkeye sophomore. He shared the team’s Most Improved Player Award with Tony Perkins.

Murray’s best game in 2022 came in leading the Hawkeyes to victory over Indiana on Jan. 13, 2022 (29 points; 11 rebounds; 3 steals; 3 blocks).

2022-23 MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM*

Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, SR., F, INDIANA

Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa

HUNTER DICKINSON, JR., C, MICHIGAN

Malik Hall, Sr., F, Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota

Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State

ZACH EDEY, JR., C, PURDUE

Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin

Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin

2022-23 BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Sr., F, Indiana