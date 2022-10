A VIGIL TO MOURN THE VICTIMS AND CELEBRATE THE SURVIVORS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WILL TAKE PLACE THIS EVENING AT THE PEARL STREET PARK NEAR DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

THE CEREMONY WILL BEGIN AT 5:30 P.M. AT THE PARK LOCATED AT 704 PEARL STREET

THE FREE EVENT BY SAFE PLACE SIOUXLAND IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

IT WILL ALSO BE STREAMED ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT SAFE PLACE SIOUXLAND.