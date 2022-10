BEN SASSE TO RESIGN FROM U.S. SENATE

U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE OF NEBRASKA WILL RESIGN HIS SEAT IN DECEMBER.

SASSE, WHO IS A REPUBLICAN, IS REPORTEDLY THE LONE FINALIST TO BE THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

THE 50-YEAR-OLD SASSE IS IN HIS SECOND TERM IN THE SENATE AND BEFORE THAT SERVED FIVE YEARS AS PRESIDENT OF MIDLAND UNIVERSITY IN FREMONT.

HE HAS AT TIMES BEEN A VOICE OF OPPOSITION IN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, VOTING TO CONVICT PRESIDENT TRUMP OF INCITING AN INSURRECTION AND OFTEN SPEAKING OUT AGAINST THE FORMER PRESIDENT.

SASSE WILL BE VISITNG THE CAMPUS TO MEET WITH FACULTY AND STUDENTS LATER THIS MONTH AND BE INTERVIEWED BY THE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF TRUSTEES ON NOVEMBER 1ST ACCORDING TO A REPORT BY THE TAMPA BAY TIMES.

UNDER STATE LAW, THE GOVERNOR OF NEBRASKA WOULD APPOINT A REPLACEMENT FOR SASSE.