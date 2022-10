TYSON TO MOVE DUNES CORPORATE OPERATION TO ARKANSAS

TYSON FOODS HAS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO MOVE ALL OF ITS CORPORATE TEAM MEMBERS FROM DAKOTA DUNES, CHICAGO AND DOWNERS GROVE TO ITS WORLD HEADQUARTERS IN SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS.

A TYSON STATEMENT SAYS THE COMPANY WILL EXPAND THEIR WORLD HEADQUARTERS, WHICH WILL INCLUDE INDOOR AND OUTDOOR SPACES DESIGNED TO FOSTER COLLABORATION, CONNECTION AND CREATIVITY.

SOURCES TELL KSCJ THAT AS MANY AS 550 LOCAL TYSON EMPLOYEES ARE AFFECTED BY THE DECISION.

THOSE EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN GIVEN UNTIL NOVEMBER 15TH TO DECIDE ON MOVING TO THE CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN SPRINGDALE OR LEAVING THE COMPANY.

TYSON’S STATEMENT SAYS TEAM MEMBERS WILL BEGIN THE PHASED RELOCATION IN EARLY 2023.

MORE DETAILS ON THIS MULTI-YEAR CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT, WHICH WILL INCLUDE THE REMODEL OF SOME EXISTING FACILITIES, WILL BE ANNOUNCED OVER THE COMING MONTHS.