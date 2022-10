SIOUXLAND CHAMBER READY TO HELP AFFECTED TYSON EMPLOYEES

THE PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SAYS HIS STAFF IS READY TO HELP EMPLOYEES OF TYSON FOODS DAKOTA DUNES OFFICES IN TRANSITIONING IN WHAT THEY DECIDE TO DO NEXT.

CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS THE CHAMBER IS RESPONDING TO TYSON’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO MOVE ALL OF ITS CORPORATE TEAM MEMBERS FROM DAKOTA DUNES, AS WELL AS CHICAGO AND DOWNERS GROVE TO ITS WORLD HEADQUARTERS IN SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS:

SOURCES TELL KSCJ THAT APPROXIMATELY 550 DAKOTA DUNES EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN GIVEN UNTIL NOVEMBER 15TH TO DECIDE ON MOVING TO THE CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN SPRINGDALE OR LEAVING THE COMPANY.

A TYSON STATEMENT SAYS THE COMPANY WILL EXPAND THEIR WORLD HEADQUARTERS AND THAT TEAM MEMBERS WILL BEGIN THE PHASED RELOCATION IN EARLY 2023.