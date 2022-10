SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE EXCEEDS FUNDRAISING GOAL

THE FINAL TOTALS ARE IN FROM THE 5TH ANNUAL BIG GIVE CAMPAIGN BY THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION.

ONE HUNDRED CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS TOOK PART IN THE 24 HOUR FUNDRAISER WITH A GOAL OF RAISING MORE THAN $150,000.

THAT GOAL WAS EXCEEDED WITH $144,863 FROM DONATIONS BY 1102 INDIVIDUALS WITH $45,592 IN MATCHING DONATIONS FOR A TOTAL OF $190,455.

KATIE ROBERTS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, SAYS THE DAY WAS A WONDERFUL SUCCESS.

THIS IS THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW CONTRIBUTIONS EXCEEDED $190,000.

Updated 1:59 p.m. 10/5/22

—————————————–

THE 5TH ANNUAL BIG GIVE CAMPAIGN BY THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION EXCEEDED ITS OVERALL FUNDRAISING GOAL TUESDAY.

ONE HUNDRED CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS TOOK PART IN THE 24 HOUR FUNDRAISER WITH A GOAL OF RAISING MORE THAN $150,000.

AS OF 10 A.M. TODAY (WEDNESDAY), $129,850 FROM DONATIONS BY 1004 INDIVIDUALS HAD BEEN PLEDGED WITH $43,877 IN MATCHING DONATIONS FOR A TOTAL OF $173,727.

KSCJ AND OUR POWELL BROADCASTING RADIO STATIONS THANK EVERYONE WHO TOOK PART IN THE BIG GIVE.