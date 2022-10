ROAD CONSTRUCTION TO AFFECT 3RD ST DOWNTOWN

ROAD CONSTRUCTION WILL AFFECT 3RD STREET NEAR THE POST OFFICE FOR THE NEXT FEW WEEKS.

TRAFFIC SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE FIRST PROJECT IS UNDERWAY BETWEEN THE POST OFFICE AND KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET:

TO THE POST OFFICE.

YOU MAY STILL GET TO THE POST OFFICE OFF OF 3RD AND JACKSON STREETS BUT KNOEPFLER ACCESS IS FROM VIRGINIA OR NEBRASKA STREETS.

SGT. CLARK SAYS A SECTION OF THIRD STREET IS ALSO UNDERGOING REPAIRS:

IN THE FUTURE.

THAT STREET WORK BEGINS THURSDAY.