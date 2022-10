Musketeers To Raise Banner In Home Opener

THE BANNER WILL BE RAISED AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER SATURDAY EVENING TO CELEBRATE THE CLARK CUP CHAMPIONSHIP WON BY THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS DURING THE LAST UNITED STATES HOCKEY LEAGUE SEASON.

JASON KERSNER, THE MUSKETEERS NEW HEAD COACH, SAYS WHILE IT’S GREAT TO CELEBRATE LAST YEAR’S TITLE, IT’S NOW TIME TO CONCENTRATE ON THE NEW SEASON:

KERSNER SAYS THE WESTERN CONFERENCE THE MUSKIES PLAY IN IS EVEN STRONGER THIS YEAR:

KERSNER SAYS BEING THE DEFENDING LEAGUE CHAMPS HAS PUT A TARGET ON THE BACKS OF HIS TEAM:

THE DES MOINES BUCCANEERS ARE THE OPPONENT FOR THE MUSKETEERS’ HOME OPENER.

A PRE-GAME PARTY ON THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER PLAZA BEGINS AT 3 P.M.

THERE WILL BE LIVE MUSIC, A FOOD TRUCK, GAMES AND PRIZES ALONG WITH A MONSTERVISION SCREEN REPLAYING LAST YEAR’S CLARK CUP TITLE GAME.

THE OPENING FACEOFF IS SET FOR 6:05 P.M.