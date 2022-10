FAMILY & POLICE SEEK MISSING SIOUX CITY WOMAN

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING WOMAN.

36-YEAR-OLD BRENDA PAYER’S FAMILY SAY THEY LAST HAD CONTACT WITH HER ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29TH WHEN SHE PARKED HER VAN IN THE MCDONALD’S PARKING LOT IN THE 700 BLOCK OF HAMILTON BLVD ON THE WEST SIDE OF SIOUX CITY.

SINCE THEN, HER FRIENDS AND FAMILY HAVE BEEN UNABLE TO CONTACT HER.

PAYER IS A 5’8′ TALL NATIVE AMERICAN WOMAN WITH BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES WHO WEIGHS 170 POUNDS.

POLICE SAY FOUL PLAY IS NOT SUSPECTED BUT THERE ARE CONCERNS FOR HER MENTAL HEALTH AS SHE MAY BE IN CRISIS.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON HER WHEREABOUTS IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE POLICE AT 279-6960.

THEY ARE ALSO ENCOURAGING BRENDA TO CONTACT THEM TO LET US KNOW IF SHE NEEDS ASSISTANCE.