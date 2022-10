SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE IS UNDERWAY

THE 5TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION’S BIG GIVE CAMPAIGN IS UNDERWAY TODAY (TUESDAY).

THE BIG GIVE IS AN ONLINE, 24-HOUR DAY OF GIVING TO SPOTLIGHT NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND CONNECT THEM WITH MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY WHO WANT TO DONATE.

ONE HUNDRED CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS ARE PARTICIPATING THIS YEAR AND THE GOAL IS TO RAISE MORE THAN $150,000.

MANY OF THE NONPROFITS HAVE SECURED MATCHING GIFTS TO DOUBLE WHAT IS DONATED.

KSCJ AND OUR SISTER STATIONS ARE BROADCASTING THROUGHOUT THE DAY TALKING WITH AGENCY MEMBERS TAKING PART IN THE BIG GIVE.

YOU MAY GO ONLINE AT SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE DOT ORG TO DONATE.

AS OF 11:45 P.M. $124,645 IN DONATIONS HAD BEEN PLEDGED WITH $42,247 IN MATCHING DONATIONS FOR A TOTAL OF $166,892.