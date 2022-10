HY-VEE IS VOLUNTARILY RECALLING EIGHT PRODUCTS THAT INCLUDE CHEESE.

OLD EUROPE CHEESE OF MICHIGAN SAYS SOME OF THEIR BRIE AND CAMEMBERT CHEESE PRODUCTS MAY HAVE BEEN CONTAMINATED WITH LISTERIA.

THEY INCLUDE ASSORTMENTS OF BRIE, GIFT BASKETS AND CHEESE BOARDS.

THE PRODUCTS HAVE BEEN RECALLED IN A HANDFUL OF STATES, INCLUDING THE TRI-STATE AREA. UPC PRODUCT CODES CAN BE FOUND ON THE FDA’S WEBSITE.

THE RECALL IS FOR THE COMPANY’S CHEESES THAT HAVE “BEST BY” DATES THROUGH DECEMBER 14TH.