GRASSLEY CO-SPONSORS SEXUAL ASSAULT PREVENTION BILL

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS CO-SPONSORING A BILL WITH KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, A DEMOCRAT FROM NEW YORK, THAT AIMS TO HELP COLLEGE CAMPUSES STOP SEXUAL ASSAULTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN WHILE HELPING SURVIVORS TO RECOVER.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE CAMPUS ACCOUNTABILITY AND SAFETY ACT IS A BIPARTISAN, BICAMERAL EFFORT DESIGNED TO REFORM THE PROCESS OF INVESTIGATING SEXUAL ASSAULTS TO BETTER SHIELD VICTIMS AND TO PROSECUTE OFFENDERS.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE AND GILLIBRAND RECENTLY WORKED TOGETHER ON A SIMILAR MEASURE TARGETING SEXUAL ASSAULTS IN THE MILITARY.

HE SAYS WEAK ENFORCEMENT OF THE LAWS ON THE BOOKS ONLY ENCOURAGES PERPETRATORS.

MEANWHILE, AFTER BEING BLOCKED IN A PROCEDURAL MOVE BY A DEMOCRAT LAST WEEK, GRASSLEY SAYS HE WILL TRY AGAIN TO MOVE FORWARD WITH A BILL THAT WOULD PERMANENTLY SCHEDULE ALL KNOCK-OFFS OF THE DRUG FENTANYL.

GRASSLEY SAYS 200 IOWANS DIED OF FENTANYL OVERDOSES LAST YEAR, WHILE IT KILLED 70-THOUSAND PEOPLE NATIONWIDE.

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR CORY BOOKER OF NEW JERSEY OPPOSED THE MEASURE BECAUSE IT INCLUDES MANDATORY SENTENCING.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE HOPES TO WORK OUT A COMPROMISE WITH BOOKER AND GET THE BILL PASSED BEFORE YEAR’S END, WHEN THE CURRENT SCHEDULING EXPIRES.

