BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS TOUR OF HOMES TO RESUME

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF SIOUXLAND WILL RESUME ITS ANNUAL TOUR OF HOMES FUNDRAISER BY SHOWCASING FIVE HOMES IN THE WHISPERING CREEK AREA OF SIOUX CITY.

JEFF CARLSON AND HIS WIFE RACHEL WILL OPEN THEIR HOME TO THE HOLIDAY BUS TOURS TO BENEFIT BIG BROTHERS AND SISTERS:

AGENCY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KRISTIE ARLT SAYS IT’S GREAT TO FINALLY BE RETURNING TO HOMES IN SIOUX CITY:

ARLT SAYS THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S CAREER ACADEMY HAS A ROLE IN THIS YEAR’S TOUR:

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW FOR THE BUS TOURS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE NOVEMBER 17TH THROUGH THE 19TH.

YOU MAY OBTAIN THEM ONLINE AT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS DOT COM OR CALL 239-9890.

ANYONE WHO DONATES $10 DOLLARS TUESDAY TO BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS IN THE BIG GIVE IS ENTERED INTO A DRAWING FOR TWO FREE TOUR OF HOMES TICKETS.