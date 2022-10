Bandits Back Under Local Ownership

THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS INDOOR FOOTBALL TEAM IS BACK UNDER LOCAL OWNERSHIP.

DON BELSON WAS INTRODUCED AS THE NEW OWNER TUESDAY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

BELSON HAS BEEN WITH THE TEAM 20 YEARS IN A VARIETY OF ROLES, AND WAS A MINORITY OWNER OF THE TEAM MOST RECENTLY OWNED BY J.R. BOND OF KANSAS CITY:

BELSON SAYS CURRENT COACH ERV STROHBEEN WILL CONTINUE AS HEAD COACH AND VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTBALL OPERATIONS AND THERE WON’T BE A LOT OF CHANGES MADE:

BELSON’S DAUGHTER CINDY WILL BE V-P OF GAME DAY OPERATIONS AND BRETT FUNKE HAS BEEN NAMED TEAM PRESIDENT.

FUNKE UNVEILED THE TEAM’S THEME FOR 2023….”BIGGER THAN FOOTBALL”

COACH STROHBEEN ALSO ANNOUNCED THE BANDIT’S FIRST PLAYER SIGNING FOR 2023.

VETERAN XAVIER SPANN IS RETURNING TO THE TEAM FOR A 4TH SEASON.