LEE INTRODUCED AS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF WOMEN AWARE

FLORA LEE WAS FORMALLY INTRODUCED AS THE NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SIOUX CITY’S WOMEN AWARE AGENCY MONDAY.

LEE PREVIOUSLY SERVED FOR 20 YEARS WITH THE NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY AS AN EDUCATIONAL CONSULTANT AND SPECIAL EDUCATION STRATEGIST, AS WELL AS 12 YEARS ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD INCLUDING AS BOARD PRESIDENT:

WOMEN AWARE IS A NON-PROFIT ADVOCACY AGENCY HELPING SIOUXLAND FAMILES WITH ECONOMIC AND EMOTIONAL NEEDS SINCE 1979.

LEE SAYS SHE AND HER STAFF AND BOARD HOPE TO INCREASE SIOUXLAND’S AWARENESS OF WHAT THEY OFFER:

LEE SAYS SHE WILL FOCUS ON PROGRAM DEVELOPMENT AND HAS ALSO SET A GOAL TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE AGENCY DURING TUESDAY’S “BIG GIVE” CHARITY FUNDRAISING DAY.