NAIG & NORWOOD DISCUSS CARBON PIPELINE ISSUES

THE TWO CANDIDATES FOR IOWA’S SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE DEBATED CARBON PIPELINES IN A FORUM BROADCAST ON IOWA PUBLIC TELEVISION FRIDAY NIGHT.

INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN MIKE NAIG SAYS A SIGNIFICANT PERCENTAGE OF LAND OWNERS SHOULD AGREE TO LET CARBON PIPELINES RUN THROUGH THEIR PROPERTY BEFORE ANY DEVELOPER IS GRANTED EMINENT DOMAIN AUTHORITY TO ACQUIRE LAND FROM UNWILLING PROPERTY OWNERS.

JOHN NORWOOD, A SMALL BUSINESS OWNER AND POLK COUNTY SOIL AND WATER COMMISSIONER, IS THE DEMOCRAT WHO’S RUNNING AGAINST NAIG.

NORWOOD SAYS ALL PIPELINE DEALS SHOULD BE VOLUNTARY AND THE PIPELINE OWNERS SHOULD MAKE YEARLY PAYMENTS TO LANDOWNERS AND TO COUNTIES.

NORWOOD SAYS THE PIPELINES AREN’T THE RIGHT ANSWER FOR THE LONG TERM SUCCESS OF THE ETHANOL INDUSTRY.

NAIG, WHO IS SEEKING A SECOND FULL TERM AS AG SECRETARY, SAYS AN OVER RELIANCE ON ELECTRIC VEHICLES IS DANGEROUS AND ETHANOL USE SHOULD EXPAND.

THE CANDIDATES MADE THEIR COMMENTS DURING TAPING OF IOWA PRESS ON IOWA P-B-S.